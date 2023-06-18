HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Sunday evening.

Deputies with the HCSO were dispatched to the 3800 block of east State Route 38 on reports of a single-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

HCSO said the driver may have been experiencing a medical emergency during the incident. A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle exited the roadway, crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and struck a tree.

The driver was the only individual inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.

No other information was immediately available.