IMPD: Person shows up at east side hospital after being shot

INDIANAPOLIS — A person showed up at an Indianapolis hospital in stable condition after being shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to Community Hospital East, located at 1500 North Ritter Avenue.

IMPD says officers arrived to find a person in stable condition after being shot.

Police say they have not found the shooting scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

NOTE: IMPD originally reported a “walk-in” at Community Hospital East with a person in stable condition with at least one apparent gunshot wound. Police later provided an updated stating that person has been pronounced deceased. IMPD later issued a correction saying that a “walk-in” at Riley Hospital has been pronounced deceased, not the person at Community Hospital East.