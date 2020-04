INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A person escaped a house fire on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday

A paramedic crew saw the fire at the home in the 3100 block of North Layman Avenue just before 6:30 a.m., and they called it in.

By the time fire crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The person inside the home escaped without injuries.

The Indianapolis Fire Department is currently investigating the cause of the fire.