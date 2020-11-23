Person found dead in Howard County; authorities treat investigation as potential homicide

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A person was found dead in Howard County Monday, and authorities say they are treating the investigation as a potential homicide.

Shortly after 12 p.m., the Howard County 911 Dispatch Center received a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person near the roadway in the area of 500 East & 100 North.

Responders arrived to find a male subject by the road. Paramedics pronounced him dead at 12:13 p.m.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says that because the case is being investigated as a potential homicide, further details regarding this case, including the identity of the deceased, will be released as the investigation progresses.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.

Anyone with information should contact the Howard County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 765-614-

3372.