INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an east side gas station late Thursday night.

Police were called to the 9900 block of E. 38th St. on a report of a possible shooting incident. When they arrived, they found a large group of people in the area, and the body of a male with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say they have a person of interest in custody, and do not believe there is a threat to the general public. Police are also looking for a white van that witnesses say left the scene. The vehicle has lettering describing it as an ice cream truck, and is decorated with an “angry bird” image, according to a police spokesman.