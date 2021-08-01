Person hospitalized after being rescued by divers at Geist Reservoir

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was taken to the hospital Sunday after being rescued by divers at Geist Reservoir, according to the Fishers Fire Department.

Responders were called to the reservoir at 2:40 p.m. for a water rescue. The first rescue boat was in the water by 2:47 p.m. and authorities found the individual at 3:23 p.m., according to the fire department.

FFD says the situation began with two people swimming off the side of a boat without life vests. One of the individuals was able to “self rescue” but the other was unaccounted for.

After divers found the unaccounted individual, they were taken to IU Health Saxony Hospital. Their condition is unclear at this time.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.

“Two safety messages for boaters is to always have a life vest with you in the water, especially in water you can’t see in,” said FFD Captain John Mehling in a release. “Second, whenever you see an emergency boat in the water, stay far away from their location.”

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.