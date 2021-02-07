Person in critical condition after apartment fire in Wayne Township

(Photo By Wayne Township Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after suffering serious injuries in an apartment fire Sunday in Wayne Township.

The Wayne Township Fire Department says crews were called to the Boardwalk at Westlake Apartments at 7035 Lakeview Drive at around 1:30 p.m.

First arriving crews reported smoke from a first floor apartment. WTFD says firefighters were able to gain control of the fire and extinguish it in less than 15 minutes. The victim was removed by firefighters as they began the search of the apartment.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

All six units of the apartment were affected by the fire. The Red Cross has been requested to assist the displaced families.