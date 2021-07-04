Man dies after being shot in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man was shot and killed Sunday in Lawrence, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Just after 5 p.m., police were called to the 4200 block of Bridle Lane in response to the shooting.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition and died less than two hours later.

Police say they have one potential suspect in custody.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, LPD said.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.