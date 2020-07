INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 5200 block of Butler Terrace in response to a domestic disturbance.

Officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was “awake and breathing.” The man was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.