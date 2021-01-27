Person in critical condition after being shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 5700 block of East Washington Street.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police say that person was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.