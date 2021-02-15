Person in critical condition after being shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday, police were called to the 100 block of S. Bonar Avenue.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.