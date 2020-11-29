Person in critical condition after being shot on Indy’s near south side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the near south side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, police were called to Ransdell Street and East Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

IMPD says that person’s condition is critical.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.