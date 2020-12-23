Person in critical condition after being shot on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after being shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to 7373 North Shadeland Avenue.
Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
IEMS took the person to an area hospital in critical condition.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.