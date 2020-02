INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Four teenagers accused in a quadruple killing at a northeast side apartment complex February 5th face a three-day trial April 20th and charges of murder, felony murder, and robbery.

Rodreice Anderson, Cameron Banks and Lasean Watkins, all 19, face charges along with Desmond Banks who homicide detectives say participated in the killings one night before he turned 17-years-old.