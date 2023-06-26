INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run incident Sunday night on Indy’s Northside, according to police.

According to IMPD, officers responded to a call of a hit-and-run on 38th street and Illinois around midnight.

The driver of a red pick-up truck heading east on 38th street hit the victim and then turned around and escaped west.

Police say, the victim was taken to Methodist hospital and is believed to be in critical condition.

Detectives are canvasing the area to see if any cameras recorded the incident, and there are no known witnesses at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.