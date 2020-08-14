Woman seriously injured after shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman suffered serious injuries after being shot on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, police were called to East Michigan Street & Sherman Drive.

Officers arrived to find a woman with a gunshot wound to the body.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable condition.

An investigation into the shooting is going.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.