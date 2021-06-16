Person dies after shooting on Indy’s near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has died after being shot on the near southeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police were called to the 1500 block of Barrington Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man in a vehicle that appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The IMPD said they believe this shooting was targeted, as another person in the vehicle was not wounded. Police say they are not sure if the victim lived in the area, as his driver’s license did not have local information.

Police were scouring the area Wednesday night looking for any footage of the event. The only information they had on the suspect vehicle was a dark-colored sedan that fed east from the scene. They are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing as of the time of this report.