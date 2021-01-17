2 in serious condition after 2 shootings minutes apart on Indy’s south side

Scene of shooting on Burkhart Drive (Photo By Tyler Teal)

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are in “serious condition” after a pair of shooting that happened just minutes apart on the south side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 8200 block of South Meridian Street.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

About 15 minutes later, IMPD was called to the 4100 block of Burkhart Drive, where they found another person with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Riley Hospital.

The two shootings happened roughly 4.5 miles apart in what is an estimate 8-minute drive. Police have not said if they believe the incidents to be related.

Investigations into both shooting are ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.