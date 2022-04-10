INDIANAPOLIS – One person is in critical, but stable condition following a shooting and robbery on Indianapolis’ near northwest side.

Police with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of West 35th Street around 1:19 a.m. early Sunday Morning. Upon arrival, officers said they found an adult male inside his home with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

Officers on scene provided medical aid prior to the arrival of medics that downgraded their condition. The adult male was transported to an area hospital in serious, but stable condition.

IMPD believes a robbery occurred outside of the victim’s home and is what led up to the shooting. The suspect fled in their car after the shooting before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call IMPD Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.