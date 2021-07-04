Person killed in crash on Indy’s east side

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed in a crash on Indianapolis’ east side Sunday morning when they failed to yield to a traffic light and were hit by a semi truck, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Authorities were called to East Washington Street and North Emerson Avenue at 8:40 a.m. in response to the crash.

IMPD says a SUV was travelling eastbound on E. Washington St. when the driver failed to yield to a traffic light. The SUV was then struck by a semi truck headed northbound on Emerson Ave. and hit a light pole. The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the SUV’s speed was a factor.

The traffic lights at the intersection will be out for “an extended amount of time” until the repairs can be completed, IMPD added.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News