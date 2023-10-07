INDIANAPOLIS – A man was killed after they were hit by a car early Saturday morning on Indy’s near northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened at around 2:45 a.m. in the 5000 block of Shadeland Avenue, not far from East 34th Street.

Police say the the male was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Officers say the driver of the car stayed on scene.

Police did not release what led up to the crash. The incident remains under investigation.