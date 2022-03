INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a crash on the west side of Indianapolis.

Police responded to a crash Friday morning in the 6600 block of Rockville Road (near intersection of Rockville and S. High School Road).

IMPD confirmed one person died. No other information is available.

This is the second deadly crash Friday in the greater Indianapolis area. One person was killed earlier in a crash on Keystone Parkway in Carmel.