Person killed in shooting on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after being shot on the far east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
At about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 10510 E. 30th Street, where the Grassy Creek Regional Park is located.
Officers arrived to find a person who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead shortly after.
An invesigation into the shooting is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.