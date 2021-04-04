Person killed in shooting on Indy’s far east side

The scene of the fatal shooting at Grassy Creek Regional Park.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after being shot on the far east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 6:40 p.m. Sunday, police were called to 10510 E. 30th Street, where the Grassy Creek Regional Park is located.

Officers arrived to find a person who had sustained at least one gunshot wound. That person was pronounced dead shortly after.

An invesigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.