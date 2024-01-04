INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on Indy’s northeast side Thursday night.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched around 10:15 p.m. to the 4800 block of Lakeshore Place, which is near Allisonville Road and 82nd Street, after receiving reports that a person had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers found an individual suffering from gunshot wounds in the common area of an apartment building. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD said, the person they believe is responsible for the shooting is detained, and there is no ongoing threat to the public. The person detained and the shooter did know each other, but police is unsure of the nature of the relationship.

IMPD said an update will be released later on if the person detained will be arrested or released.