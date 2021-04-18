Person killed in shooting on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been shot and killed on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 5000 block of Seerley Creek Road on a report of a person shot.
Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
That person has been pronounced deceased.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.