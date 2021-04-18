Person killed in shooting on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person has been shot and killed on the southwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 3:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the 5000 block of Seerley Creek Road on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived to find a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

That person has been pronounced deceased.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.