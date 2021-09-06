Person killed on Indy’s east side marks 4th deadly shooting in 4 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis in what has been a violent Labor Day in the city.

Police responded to the latest shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 800 block of South Pasadena Street.

Officers arrived to find a person with at least one gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This marks the fourth person killed in a shooting since 3 p.m.

A woman died after being shot at Windsor Village Park on the east side of Indianapolis. Minutes later, police were called to a deadly shooting downtown. A teenager was also killed in a shooting shortly after 4 p.m. on Indianapolis’ near east side.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.