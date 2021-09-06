Person killed on Indy’s east side marks 4th deadly shooting in 4 hours

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis in what has been a violent Labor Day in the city.

Police responded to the latest shooting just before 7 p.m. in the 800 block of South Pasadena Street.

Officers arrived to find a person with at least one gunshot wound. The person was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

This marks the fourth person killed in a shooting since 3 p.m.

A woman died after being shot at Windsor Village Park on the east side of Indianapolis. Minutes later, police were called to a deadly shooting downtown. A teenager was also killed in a shooting shortly after 4 p.m. on Indianapolis’ near east side.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Indy Now

Latest News

More News