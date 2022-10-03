INDIANAPOLIS — A Monday night shooting has put one person in the hospital, as investigators work to learn what happened on the city’s near northeast side.

Just after 9 p.m., officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2700 block of North Olney Street on report of a person shot.

A man who had been shot was located once officers arrived on scene. He was taken to the hospital where police said he was listed in critical condition.

A juvenile person of interest was detained by officers on scene. The victim and person of interest did know each other.

IMPD said the preliminary investigation shows that this incident began with a disturbance, that became an altercation, then leading to the shooting.

At this time, IMPD said there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat and they believe they have all persons involved in custody.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting can contact IMPD or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.