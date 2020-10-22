Person of interest sought by Greenwood police in alleged hit-and-run incident

Person of interest in hit-and-run report (photos provided by Greenwood Police Department)

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Greenwood Police Department (GPD) is looking for a person of interest in an alleged hit-and-run incident.

According to a Facebook post, GPD is asking the public to help identify a person seen in the provided pictures.

GPD said the person with the truck and trailer in the pictures is a “person of interest in a hit and run report.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenwood Tip line at 317-865-0300 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Please reference case number 10222020 – 21507103FB.