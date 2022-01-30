Person shot and killed outside Carriage House East apartments

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro police say a person was shot and killed on the 12000 block of Aristocrat Drive North Sunday evening. Police arrived around 8:30 pm and found a person laying on the ground outside at the Carriage House East apartments. IMPD confirmed that person was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD officers told FOX59 a suspect took off in a black SUV.

The Carriage House East apartments were the scene of a quadruple murder in 2020. Jalen Roberts, Kimari Hunt, Braxton Ford and Marcel Wills were killed nearly two years ago. 4 teens were arrested in connection to their murders.