BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A man was shot at a gas station in Beech Grove on Friday.

According to a press release from the Beech Grove Police Department, the shooting occurred at a Marathon Gas Station located at 4317 S Emerson Ave at approximately 1:45 p.m.

BGPD reported that its officers did not locate any of the individuals involved in the incident when they arrived at the scene. After an investigation, police determined that the shooting victim had been transported to an area hospital by a companion. BGPD indicated that the victim is currently in stable condition.

Investigators believe a second subject was involved in the dispute. BGPD reported that the subject had fled from the scene by the time officers arrived at the gas station.

As of this article’s publication, police do not believe there is an active threat to public safety related to the incident.

Officials encourage those with information on the incident to contact BGPD at (317) 782-4934. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.