INDIANAPOLIS — A person was fatally shot on the east side Saturday evening.

Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 1109 Worcester Ave. around 5:31 p.m. IMPD said the victim was in critical condition upon arrival and was transported to Eskenazi hospital where they were later confirmed dead.

Officers on the scene said a domestic dispute led to the shooting. All parties involved are currently in custody.

No information concerning the victim’s identity has been released at this time.

More information will be added to this story as it becomes available.