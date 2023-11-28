BEECH GROVE, Ind. — Beech Grove police are investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition Tuesday night.

Officers with the Beech Grove Police Department were dispatched around 7:54 p.m. to 4035 S. Emerson Avenue in response to a person who was shot. That is the listed address for a KFC in the area.

According to officers on the scene, officers arrived and found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds at the fast food chain. The victim is in extremely critical condition after reportedly being shot in the head and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital for medical treatment, BGPD said.

Police are still working to determine the exact cause of the shooting and are actively searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.