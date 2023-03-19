WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A person was shot and wounded in a Walmart parking lot in West Lafayette.

West Lafayette Police Department officers were dispatched to a Walmart located at 2801 Northwestern Ave. around 6:22 p.m. Sunday evening for reports of a person shot.

Officers found an 18-year-old male nursing a gunshot wound upon arrival. Medical aid was provided by officers before the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The injury does not appear to be life-threatening at this time, according to officers.

WLPD said an initial investigation into the incident has revealed that the suspect and victim may have known each other.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any relevant information about the incident is asked to contact the WLPD at (765) 775-5200 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.