INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot on the near east side.

IMPD responded to a person shot at E 19th St. and N Rural St. just before 11:30 p.m. where they found a victim inside the driver’s seat of a vehicle with gunshot wound(s).

According to IMPD, the person is in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, return to this post for updates.