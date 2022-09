INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the near west side of Indianapolis Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of North Centennial Street near the intersection of 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue just before 10:15 p.m.

Police did not provide the identify of the person who died, or what let up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.