INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed and another injured in separate shootings across Indianapolis Tuesday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a person shot report just before 1:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Bayview Club Dr. on the city’s northeast side.

When officers arrived, they located a person with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). They were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

They were pronounced deceased shortly after arriving, according to police.

Authorities did not share additional information and what led up to the shooting.

Then, 30 minutes later, officers responded to the block of Hearthstone Way on the city’s southeast side.

Police located a second person with injuries consistent of gunshot wound(s). They were “awake and breathing” at least check, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation. Return to this post for live updates.