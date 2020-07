INDIANAPOLIS– Police say one person was injured in a shooting Tuesday on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers were called to the scene in the 5900 block of E. 46th Street, west of N. Arlington Avenue.

A victim was located and was transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

This story is developing. Anyone with additional information about this incident can submit a report to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).