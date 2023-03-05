INDIANAPOLIS — A person is in stable condition after being injured in what IMPD originally reported as a person being critically shot on the near east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department dispatched officers to 2012 East Washington Street on reports of a person shot around 6:17 p.m.

Further investigation has revealed that the victim was not shot but was injured in an altercation. The victim is in stable condition.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.