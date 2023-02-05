A person has been stabbed downtown Sunday evening.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at E. Washington Street around 4:16 p.m. IMPD on the scene said an adult male had been stabbed in the head during an attempted robbery.

The victim is in stable condition and is being treated at Eskenazi Hospital for two lacerations.

Detectives are requesting help from the public in providing any surveillance footage that could help them identify the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 317-327-3475.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.