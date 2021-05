ANDERSON, Ind. — A person is suffering from “multiple injuries” after a shooting Sunday in Anderson, according to the Anderson Police Department.

Shortly before 1 p.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Walton Street.

Officers arrived to find a female with multiple injuries. She was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

Police say a suspect is in custody, and the case remains under investigation.

This story will be updated once more information is available.