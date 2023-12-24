INDIANAPOLIS — A person walked into an Indianapolis fire station with gunshot wounds on Sunday.

According to a media notification from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to 4120 N Mitthoefer Rd on a report of a walk-in person shot. Per indy.gov, there is an Indianapolis Fire Department station located at that address.

IMPD reported that the individual had injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. Police reported that the person was transported to Eskenazi Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Police at the scene identified the individual as an adult male.

IMPD is still trying to determine exactly where the shooting took place. Police on at the fire station indicated the man was transported to the fire station via a private vehicle.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.