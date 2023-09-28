MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — A woman accused of providing alcohol to minors during a house party was arrested by Indiana State Police in Peru Wednesday evening.

An investigation into the matter began when troopers with the ISP Peru Post were dispatched on Sept. 2 to the 1200 block of N. Crestview Drive in response to reports of underage drinking reportedly taking place.

ISP said troopers observed a property damage crash involving a juvenile driver on their way to the residence. Troopers later determined that the juvenile had recently left the underage drinking party.

Another juvenile was found operating a vehicle after troopers arrived at the residence. This juvenile also allegedly had marijuana in their possession, ISP said. Multiple intoxicated juveniles were found at the residence.

Troopers proceeded to obtain an arrest warrant for the woman ISP said was responsible for providing alcohol to the juveniles at the residence.

The woman was taken into custody without incident and brought to the Miami County Jail, where she was preliminarily charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor child and furnishing alcohol to a minor — both misdemeanors.