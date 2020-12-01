Peru woman killed in 2-vehicle crash in Cass County

CASS COUNTY — A Peru woman was killed and a Peru man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Cass County, according to Indiana State Police.

At about 9:45 a.m., authorities were called to the intersection of U.S. 24 and Logansport Road.

State police say a preliminary crash investigation shows that a 52-year-old Peru man was driving a 1997 Mercury Mountaineer on Logansport Road, crossing U.S. 24. For an undetermined reason, the driver pulled into the path of a westbound 2015 Volvo semi-tractor that was pulling an empty box trailer. The Volvo struck the Mercury on the passenger side.

A passenger in the Mercury, identified as 44-year-old Shownelle McCoy, of Peru, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Mercury was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with unknown injuries, according to ISP.

Officials say the driver of the Volvo was not injured.

State police added that they do not suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor at this time.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.