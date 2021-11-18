PFW extends temporary mask requirement through Dec. 31

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue University Fort Wayne (PFW) has extended its temporary face mask requirement inside campus structures through the end of 2021. This requirement is for all students, faculty, staff and visitors regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

During its most recent review of COVID-19 data in Allen County and across Indiana and other factors, PFW said it saw no evidence-based reason to end the current requirement.

“The university continues to closely monitor local and state conditions and will revisit the mask requirement prior to the end of the fall semester,” PFW said.

Under the requirement, all employees must wear their face masks while indoors on campus. Masks can be removed when in a closed office or a walled personal workspace such as a cubical. They should be worn when around other people regardless of their vaccination status.

Anyone eating in on-campus dining is allowed to lower their masks for a “reasonable amount of time to eat and drink.” This limited exception does not allow individuals or groups to assemble unmasked for other activities in areas within or adjacent to campus dining locations, PFW said. These expectations also apply to areas of the skybridge between Helmke Library and Walb Student Union and the library. Face masks will continue to be required for individuals participating in indoor WellRec activities.

For more information on the university’s COVID-19 response, visit the PFW Ready website.