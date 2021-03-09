Pharmacy software company to open global HQ in Indy, bring more than 400 ‘high-wage’ jobs

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis will be home to a company known for providing software-enabled pharmacy fulfillment solutions, according to an announcement Tuesday by Governor Eric Holcomb and Mayor Joe Hogsett.

The leaders appeared with executives of iA, as they announced plans for the company to open its global headquarters on the north side of Indianapolis.

iA says it plans to create up to 420 high-wage jobs by the end of 2023. According to a release from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, iA provides “pharmacy automation solutions utilizing software-enabled pharmacy fulfillment solutions to the retail, hospital, federal health care and mail-order pharmacy markets.”

“With a thriving tech ecosystem and history of life sciences excellence, Indiana is the perfect place for companies like iA to establish its home base,” said Holcomb. “We’re excited iA has chosen to grow in Indiana and create hundreds of high-wage jobs for Hoosiers.”



The company will occupy the 15th floor of 8888 Keystone Crossing. iA expects the Indianapolis facility to be fully operational by April of 2021.

Positions will be available in the following fields: pharmacy, software development, software engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering, product management, help desk analytics, sales, information technology and human resources.

“We’re excited to welcome hundreds of new jobs at iA’s new global headquarters, right here in Indianapolis,” said Mayor Hogsett. “Today’s announcement is a testament to our city’s strong partnership with the state of Indiana, as well as to our business-friendly economic ecosystem, our high quality of life and our ability to attract and retain high-wage jobs.”

Interested applicants may apply online.



