Photographer tracks down couple after capturing touching marriage proposal

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Photos of a couple getting engaged in San Francisco went viral after a photographer took to Twitter to track down the pair.

Ricky Johnson Jr. met Jazmine Winn at church in Sacramento. After two years of dating, he was ready to pop the question.

“I knew I wanted to surprise her because I am one of those go-big-or-go-home kind of guys, so I wanted to make sure it was big,” Johnson said.

The couple drove to San Francisco on Saturday, and Johnson proposed at a popular scenic destination.

Photographer Valerie Contreras, of El Paso, Texas, happened to be visiting San Francisco with some friends and had her camera in hand when Johnson proposed to Winn.

She took photos and posted them on Twitter asking people to help her find the newly engaged couple.

HELP ME FIND THIS COUPLE! I was out at the sutro baths in SF when we started suspecting a proposal about to happen so we prepped my camera just in case and it happened! I got these photos of it and didn’t want to ruin their moment and hoped I would later find them through here 🤞🏼 pic.twitter.com/mRQJo4YcGF — ✨ (@valerlesnaps) June 22, 2021

Within three hours, they connected.

The post now has nearly 90,000 retweets and the happy couple has professional photos from the photographer they hired as well as the photos taken by a woman who just happened to be at the right place at the right time.

“It was definitely surprising. It’s been overwhelming. The love. The support. The kind and warm wishes. Everybody’s just been really loving, so we appreciate it,” Winn said.