BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - On a cold Christmas Eve day, Bloomington Police say a man sleeping in Seminary Park died. He was 51-years-old, according to police. It is heartbreaking news to a single mom who drove past that same man at the park a few weeks back.

Katie Norris said he inspired her program, Hotels for Homeless, to raise money so those experiencing homelessness had a warm place to sleep on Christmas Eve.