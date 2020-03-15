PHOTOS: Long lines greet passengers at O’Hare during travel ban

CHICAGO — The travel ban in the United States caused massive lines Saturday at O’Hare airport.

Multiple passengers flying back internationally have shared photos with WGN showing massive crowds of people waiting to be screened through U.S. customs.

The European travel ban went into effect at midnight on Friday.

Passengers told WGN they were in line for almost four hours. People who got off flights had to wait for enhanced screening which including getting their temperatures taken, being asked where they flew from and more.

Passengers and family are concerned that waiting in the large crowds has exposed them to COVID-19.

“This thought crossed my mind that him being in that crowd might increase the chance of contamination,” mother Elena Gabor said.

President Trump announced Saturday that the United States will broaden its European travel ban, adding the United Kingdom and Ireland to its list, and was considering imposing restrictions on travel within the U.S. to areas hit hard by the COVID-19 spread.

Under the restrictions on European travel, American citizens, green card holders and others are still allowed to return home to the U.S., but will be funneled to 13 airports and be subjected to health screenings and quarantine orders.

After witnessing the lines at O’Hare, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker scolded the Trump administration on social media.

"President Donald J. Trump Vice President Mike Pence since this is the only communication medium you pay attention to – you need to do something NOW," he said.

There are now 66 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state after an additional 20 were announced on Saturday.

Airport personnel and @Chicago_Police are distributing bottled water and snacks to travelers waiting to get through customs processing. Thank you for your patience. — O'Hare Intl. Airport (@fly2ohare) March 15, 2020

Video del Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), Illinois no tienen fila para personas con impedimentos y el Enhanced screening, es solo llenar un papel con tu historial de viaje depende de lo que contestes te verifican la temperatura @cheboricua @jayfonsecapr pic.twitter.com/I3s4RHnXXK — junny (@b_blackei) March 14, 2020

