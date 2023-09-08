INDIANAPOLIS — A pickup truck that had crashed into a retention pond on Indy’s west side was recovered Friday afternoon.

The Wayne Township Fire Department posted a video on the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, highlighting the rescue of a red pickup truck from a pond near the intersection of Lynhurst Drive and Southern Avenue.

WTFD was assisted by the Indianapolis Fire Department’s dive rescue team and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

#WTFD with assistance from the #IFD dive rescue team helped IMPD with removing a pickup truck that crashed into a retention pond at the intersection of Lynhurst Drive and Southern Avenue on the Westside of Indianapolis. Thankfully no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/IKknhxtYXT — Wayne Township Fire Department (@Waynetwpfire) September 8, 2023

Nobody was injured, WTFD said.