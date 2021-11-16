Pike Township bus driver shortage prompts remote learning day for students Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Students at MSD of Pike Township will have a remote learning day Tuesday due to a lack of bus drivers, according to messages sent to parents and social media posts from the administration.

A post on the school district’s Facebook read:

11/16/21 – Remote Learning Day The MSD of Pike Township will be unable to provide bus service for students today, Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Therefore, we will be having a remote learning day. Remote learning means that teachers will teach live following their regular schedule while students join via technology. The Early Learning Center and Learning Pods will be open. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

The district is currently hiring drivers, as made evident by a post on the district’s website.

The schedule change follows a closure last week due to multiple staff absences. It came as the Pike Township Schools administration and the Pike Classroom Teachers Association, or PCTA, have been negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement.